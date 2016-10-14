Oct 14 Aderans Co Ltd :

* Says a Japan-based firm offered a takeover bid for 36,459,753 shares (or no less than 19,532,800 shares) and options, as well as convertible bonds with options of the company

* Says the ToB purchase price at 620 yen per share for shares of the company

* Offering period from Oct. 17 to Nov. 29

* Settlement starts on Dec. 6

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dcHtcy

