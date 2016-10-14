Oct 14 (Reuters)
Hulic Reit, Inc.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Aug 31, 2016 ended Feb 29, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017 to Aug 31, 2017
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 5.83 4.82 6.65 6.67
(+20.9 pct ) (+2.2 pct ) (+14.1 pct ) (+0.3 pct )
Net 3.01 2.32 3.37 3.29
(+29.7 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) (+11.9 pct ) (-2.2 pct )
Div 3,143 yen 2,969 yen 3,220 yen 3,150 yen
