Oct 14 Semba Tohka Industries Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a food selling JV, SEMBA-NFC VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED, in Vietnam with a local firm NATURE FOODS COMPANY LTD and a Japan-based firm Merry Time Foods Co., Ltd.

* Says the JV to be set up at the end of October, capitalized at $100,000

* Says the co to hold 60 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/CDJWKV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)