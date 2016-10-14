Oct 14 Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 62.3 million to 74.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 62.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cNf0Fs

