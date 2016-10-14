Oct 14 Tangshan Jidong Equipment Engineering Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to be 55 million to 60 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was a loss of 101.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kw6VAL

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)