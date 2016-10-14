Oct 14 Hunan Zhenghong Science and Technology Develop Co Ltd :

* Says net loss for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to be 4 million to 5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 8.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8bEXV7

