Oct 14 (Reuters)
Sia Reit, Inc.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Aug 31, 2016 ended Feb 29, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017 to Aug 31, 2017
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 2.97 3.02 3.34 3.43
(-1.7 pct ) (-1.1 pct ) (+12.6 pct ) (+2.5 pct )
Net 867 mln 904 mln 1.05 1.04
(-4.2 pct ) (+1.9 pct ) (+21.4 pct ) (-1.3 pct )
Div 11,549 yen 12,050 yen 11,120 yen 10,980 yen
