UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Tae Yang C&L Co Ltd :
* Says Shinsung Delta Tech Co.,Ltd appeals the original judgment published on Sep. 2 to Busan High Court(Changwon Justice Department) against the company
* Says Shinsung Delta Tech Co.,Ltd claims for goods payment of 5.1 billion won and interest at an annual interest rate of 6 percent from Dec. 1, 2012 until delivery date of complaint duplicate and interest at an annual interest rate of 30 percent from the next day until pay off day
* Says the plaintiff also require the company to pay the lawsuit fee both of the original suit and counteraction for this time
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/z6W2o0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources