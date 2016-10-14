Oct 14 Tae Yang C&L Co Ltd :

* Says Shinsung Delta Tech Co.,Ltd appeals the original judgment published on Sep. 2 to Busan High Court(Changwon Justice Department) against the company

* Says Shinsung Delta Tech Co.,Ltd claims for goods payment of 5.1 billion won and interest at an annual interest rate of 6 percent from Dec. 1, 2012 until delivery date of complaint duplicate and interest at an annual interest rate of 30 percent from the next day until pay off day

* Says the plaintiff also require the company to pay the lawsuit fee both of the original suit and counteraction for this time

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/z6W2o0

