Oct 14 Blackcow Food Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 5 million yuan to 55 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 641.6 million yuan

* Comments that reduced production, units sales and investment income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/KxZb8t

