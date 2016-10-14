BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
Oct 14 Beijing Tensyn Digital Marketing Technology Joint Stock Co :
* sees 2016 Q1~Q3 net loss to be 7.4 million yuan to 8.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of Q1~Q3 in 2015(89.7 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J5aPp0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan 27 A federal judge in Texas on Friday halted state regulations that would require abortion providers to dispose of aborted fetal tissue through burial or cremation, saying the rules imposed "undue burdens on a woman's right to seek a previability abortion."