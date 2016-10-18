(Corrects period in headline, and first and second bullets to Q1 to Q3, not Q3.)

Oct 17 Shanghai Canature Environmental Products :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 15 percent, or to be 58.3 million yuan to 60.9 million yuan

* Says 2015 Q1 to Q3 net profit was 53 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of main business and products is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QVyjqt

