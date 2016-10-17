Oct 17 Shanghai Amarsoft Information & Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to decrease by 34.5 percent to 14.4 percent, or to be 6.5 million yuan to 8.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 9.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased value added tax (VAT) burden, increased cost on wages and development, increased loss in new subsidiaries, as well as delayed project progress and reduced human resource efficiency are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FL7nF7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)