Hunan Sundy Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to decrease by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 21.3 million yuan to 23.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 23.7 million yuan

* Comments that decreased demand and government subsidy are the main reasons for the outlook

