Oct 17 Beijing Advanced Digital Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 4.95 percent to 8.09 percent, or to be 23.4 million yuan to 24.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 22.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/nOYx0f

