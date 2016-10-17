Oct 17 Hubei Jiuzhiyang Infrared System Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to decrease by 5 percent to 9 percent, or to be 52.1 million yuan to 54.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 57.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/hynBsX

