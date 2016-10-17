Oct 17 Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 117 million yuan to 148.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 106.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/B2bKc8

