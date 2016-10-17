Oct 17 Hainan Shennong Gene Technology Co Ltd :

* Expects net loss for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 20 million yuan to 25 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 4.5 million yuan

* Comments that failing to buy assets by share issuance is the main reason for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/obJT7I

