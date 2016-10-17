Oct 17 Tianjin Keyvia Electric Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 77 percent to 96 percent, or to be 95 million yuan to 105 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 53.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased non-operating income by the acquisition of major assets is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zIbzeh

