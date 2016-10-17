Oct 17 Xiamen Changelight :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 down 5 percent to 25 percent, or to be 20.2 million yuan to 25.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 26.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KjCn2c

