Oct 17 Surfilter Network Technology :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 130 percent to 160 percent, or to be 66.4 million yuan to 75.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 28.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/h4DLvO

