Feitian Technologies Co., Ltd.

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to decrease by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 41.3 million yuan to 57.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 82.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/VVrzB5

