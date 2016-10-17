Oct 17 Shanghai Worth Garden Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to fluctuate by -2.76 percent to 5.55 percent, or to be 11.7 million to 12.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 12 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tEQE6P

