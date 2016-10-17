Oct 17 Guangdong Xinhui Media Nylon Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to decrease by about 141 percent, or to be about a loss of 34 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 82.3 million yuan

* Comments that suspended production line, as well as increased price of raw materials are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gatPLk

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)