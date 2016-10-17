UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 17 Guangdong Xinhui Media Nylon Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to decrease by about 141 percent, or to be about a loss of 34 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 82.3 million yuan
* Comments that suspended production line, as well as increased price of raw materials are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gatPLk
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources