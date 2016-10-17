Oct 17 Beijing SuperMap Software Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 242.1 percent to 269.7 percent, or to be 33.5 million yuan to 36.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 9.8 million yuan

* Comments that stable performance of orders acquisition, increased operation scale and sales revenue, newly included operating results after asset transfer are the main reasons for the forecast

