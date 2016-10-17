Oct 17 Tecon Biology Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.4 billion yuan ($209.94 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says share trade to resume on October 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2efxeMv ; bit.ly/2due6HS

