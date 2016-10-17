Oct 17 Mianyang Fulin Precision Machining Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 128.3 million to 166.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 128.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OCFBx3

