Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co., Ltd.

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 230 percent to 260 percent, or to be 66.9 million yuan to 72.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 20.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cbFO25

