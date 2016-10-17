Oct 17 Dydo Drinco Inc :

* Says it to acquire 500 shares of its 50 percent owned unit that engaged in sale of soft drinks

* Says it to wholly own the unit after transaction

* Says transaction price of 1,900 million yen

* Says effective date is Nov. 21

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NjySpw

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)