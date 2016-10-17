Oct 17 Unisplendour :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 320 percent to 370 percent, or to be 490 million yuan to 550 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 116.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VbLQCu

