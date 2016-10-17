Oct 17 AWA PAPER MFG Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a joint venture named Anhui Guofeng Awa Filtering Materials Co Ltd, in Anhui, China, jointly with a Anhui-based ecological technology material firm

* Says JV with registered capital of 16 million yuan and co will hold a 25 percent stake in it

* Contract will be signed on Oct. 31

