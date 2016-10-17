Oct 17 Densan System Co Ltd :

* says business and capital alliance with Tokyo-based firm Works Applications

* Says the alliance is related to introduction and operation of Cloud-based ERP package software (HUE) that used artificial intelligence (AI)

* Says it to invest about 100 million yen to acquire shares of Works Applications via private placement

