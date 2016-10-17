Oct 17 Rakus Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to form a business and capital alliance with R&AC Co Ltd on Oct. 21

* Says co will acquire 14.49 percent stake of shares (100 shares) in R&AC via private placement plan offered by R&AC, at 40 million yen, on Oct. 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/F7IQ7q

