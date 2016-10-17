Oct 17 Cyberlinks Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to raise stake in Cloud Land Ltd. to 100 percent from 34.0 percent on Nov. 30

* Says it plans to merge its wholly owned unit intermind CO.,LTD. on Dec. 1

* Says the two merged firms are both engaged in internet EDI system service

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bcd1Ol

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)