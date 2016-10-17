Oct 17 Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 65 percent to 85 percent, or to be 45.6 million yuan to 51.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 27.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bvEUgZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)