Oct 17 Lontrue Co Ltd :

* Says it acquired 47 percent stake in its Yantai-based unit for 56.5 million yuan and wholly owned it after transaction

* Says the target unit is engaged in pre treating, packing, sale of pine seed kernel, walnuts, melon seeds, as well as the import and export business, etc

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UrsEld

