Shenzhen Tianyuan Dic Information Technology Co., Ltd.

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 90 percent to 120 percent, or to be 23.6 million yuan to 27.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 12.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/51RLI0

