Oct 17 Enjoyor Co., Ltd.

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 60 percent to 80 percent, or to be 222.8 million yuan to 250.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 139.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/oiDuAb

