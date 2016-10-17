Oct 17 Xinjiang Tianshan Wool Tex Stock :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 6,286 percent to 8,540 percent, or to be 442 million yuan to 598 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 6.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4Jr3nh

