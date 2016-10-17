Oct 17 Lanzhou Sanmao Industrial :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be a loss of 45 million yuan to a loss of 51 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was a loss of 23.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/e0h8bd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)