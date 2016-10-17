Oct 17 Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 91.4 million yuan to 109.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 60.9 million yuan

* Comments that newly included results of a subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pB5p9B

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)