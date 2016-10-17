Oct 17 Chengdu CORPRO Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 5.7 percent to 15.6 percent, or to be 65.1 million yuan to 71.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 61.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/I1HQli

