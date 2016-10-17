Oct 17 Xinjiang Tianshan Animal Husbandry Bio-Engineering Co Ltd :

* Says net loss for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to be 55 million to 60 million yuan

* Says the net loss of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 14.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BzO2Qp

