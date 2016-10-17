Oct 17 Ledman Optoelectronic Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 25 percent to 45 percent, or to be 36.2 million to 42 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 28.9 million yuan

