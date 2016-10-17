Oct 17 Shenzhen Ysstech Info-tech Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 192 percent to 212 percent, or to be 30 million yuan to 32 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 10.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased income on main business, as well as effective control of rising cost are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3IDF3f

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)