Oct 17 Henan Yicheng New Energy Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to be 3 million to 5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was a loss of 9.2 million yuan (before adjustment), or a loss of 8.7 million yuan (after adjustment)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UM1dxz

