Oct 17 Dohia Home Textile Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to decrease by 45 percent to 20 percent, or to be 9.7 million yuan to 14.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015(17.6 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to fluctuate by -25 percent to 10 percent, or to be 13.2 million yuan to 19.3 million yuan

* Comments that unprofitable business of Internet vertical E-commerce, as well as increased sales of low gross margin products are main reasons for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xXuQZu

