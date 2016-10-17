UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 17 Dohia Home Textile Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to decrease by 45 percent to 20 percent, or to be 9.7 million yuan to 14.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015(17.6 million yuan)
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to fluctuate by -25 percent to 10 percent, or to be 13.2 million yuan to 19.3 million yuan
* Comments that unprofitable business of Internet vertical E-commerce, as well as increased sales of low gross margin products are main reasons for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xXuQZu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources