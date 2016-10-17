Oct 17 Luoniushan :

* Says it expects 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit to increase by 75.8 percent to 91.5 percent, or to be 78 million yuan to 85 million yuan

* Says 2015 Q1 to Q3 net profit was 44.4 million yuan

* Says increase is because government revoked a plot of land

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/hc9c7e

