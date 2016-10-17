Oct 17 Kunming Sinobright Group Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 332.4 percent to 362.3 percent, or to be 58 million yuan to 62 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 13.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of subsidiary, increased investment and financing income, as well as decreased costs and financial expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qdBN9O

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)