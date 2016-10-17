Oct 17 Hunan Friendship and Apollo Commercial Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 217.1 million yuan to 310.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 310.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/rfjEyt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)