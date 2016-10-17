Oct 17 Digital China Group

* Says it expects 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit to increase by 1,126 percent to 1,163 percent, or to be 325 million yuan to 335 million yuan

* Says 2015 Q1 to Q3 net profit was 26.5 million yuan

* Says sale of units as the main reason

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/65qRYX

